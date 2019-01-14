Global Energy Metals Announces Participation in Upcoming Resource Investment Conference

Vancouver, January 14, 2019 - Global Energy Metals Corp. TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") a growth-stage exploration company focused on offering investment exposure to electric vehicle and rechargeable battery technology through its growing project portfolio of ethical cobalt assets in safe, mining-friendly jurisdictions, is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference being held in Vancouver on January 20th to 21st.



Click Image To View Full Size

Global Energy Metals will be exhibiting at Booth #1139 and be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event by scheduling a time via the Deal Room or by contacting the Company via email at info@globalenergymetals.com or by telephone at +1 (604) 688-4219 ext 236/237.

Commenting on the event participation, Mitchell Smith, President & CEO said, "The EV revolution is upon us. We're in midst of a global battery arms raise in the wake of a wall of electric vehicle demand. Cobalt is one of the core metals increasingly crucial to the battery supply chain for EVs. To showcase cobalt's critical role, we invite you to come by and see it first hand with the Tesla parked in our booth."

Management will be providing a business overview and update on the company's pipeline of projects and upcoming catalysts on Monday, January 21st at 1:30pm in Workshop 6.

GEMC recently announced the transformational signing of the Company's final agreements with Hammer Metals ("Hammer") accelerating its ownership interest to 100 percent of the Millennium Cobalt Project (the "Millennium Project") as well as two additional discovery-stage exploration projects collectively termed the Mt. Isa Projects. The acquisition of the Millennium Project and the Mt. Isa Projects is subject to Exchange approval. For details of the Agreement and terms of the transaction please refer to the Company's June 26, 2018 news release.

In addition, the Company has also entered into a LOI with Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. to acquire two historic past-producing cobalt projects, the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box project, located 150km east of the Tesla Motors-Panasonic Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada. GEMC expects to complete on the transaction in the very near future.

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering security of supply of cobalt, a critical material to the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt assets including project stakes, projects and other supply sources. GEMC anticipates growing its business by acquiring project stakes in battery metals related projects with key strategic partners. Global Energy Metals currently owns 70% of the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada and has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mt. Isa, Australia.

