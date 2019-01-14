Lithoquest Diamonds Announces Microdiamond Results from the 1804 Kimberlite

VANCOUVER, BC /ACCESSWIRE /January 14, 2019 / Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. (TSX-V: LDI) ("Lithoquest", or the "Company") today announced that it has received results from microdiamond and kimberlite indicator mineral analysis of the 1804 kimberlite discovered on its 100% owned North Kimberley Diamond Project in Western Australia. No diamonds were recovered. The Company's focus in 2019 will be on the discovery of new kimberlites in target areas defined by the Lithoquest exploration program in 2018.

"A field that hosts economic kimberlites often includes barren bodies and Lithoquest has developed strong evidence that diamond bearing kimberlites are present over a wide area on the North Kimberley Diamond Project", stated Bruce Counts, President & CEO of Lithoquest Diamonds. "While the first kimberlite discovered on the property does not warrant further work at this time, the Company has identified several high-priority target areas for follow-up in 2019 and is actively developing additional zones of interest."

High Priority Target Areas

Nine high-priority target areas have been identified for follow-up in 2019 (click here for map). All of the target areas are characterized by the presence of Kimberlite Indicator Minerals ("KIM's") recovered from rock, stream or soil samples. Diamonds and/or KIM's with high-interest mineral chemistry have been recovered at several of the target areas. Plans for 2019 include prospecting, sampling, geophysical surveys and drilling.

1804 Kimberlite

Microdiamond analysis: 124.0 kilograms of kimberlite core were submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon ("SRC") for microdiamond analysis using caustic fusion. SRC is an independent laboratory and is an ISO/IEC accredited diamond processing facility. No diamonds were recovered.



KIM analysis: Samples were submitted to SRC for KIM recovery. KIM's from the 1804 core include pyrope garnet, chromium diopside, chromite and ilmenite. Grain morphology studies and microprobe analysis are underway.

Petrographic Analysis: SRK Consultants of Vancouver, BC was retained to conduct a petrographic analysis of the 1804 core. Results from the study indicate that 1804 is a highly weathered kimberlite that comprises three different units displaying both volcanoclastic and cohesive textures.

About Lithoquest Diamonds Inc.

Lithoquest is a Canadian diamond exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic diamond deposits on its 100%-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project located in Western Australia, approximately 65km east of the community of Kalumburu.

