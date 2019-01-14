Brigadier Provides Update

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2019 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. ("Brigadier" or the "Corporation") (BRG.H) is pleased to provide an update on its recent and proposed activities. Having successfully completed a $500,000 private placement at the end of 2018, the Corporation is now debt free and well capitalized to explore and evaluate opportunities that will result in the Corporation having an active business. The Corporation is open to exploring and evaluating transactions across a wide variety of industries, however it is primarily focused on business opportunities in the cannabis sector.



While a review of potential acquisitions and transactions within the cannabis sector is ongoing, there can be no assurance that any transaction within this sector will be consummated or will receive the required regulatory or shareholder approvals.

For further information, please contact Bev Funston, President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director at (604) 921-1810.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Brigadier Gold Ltd.

Bev Funston, President, C.E.O. and a Director

(604) 921-1810

info@brigadiergold.com