Royal Gold Presenting at the CIBC 22nd Annual Whistler Institutional Investor Conference

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company”) announced today that management will present at the CIBC 22nd Annual Whistler Institutional Investor Conference in Whistler, British Columbia. Tony Jensen, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Royalty Panel discussion on Wednesday, January 23, from 10:15 am to 11:15 am Pacific Time (1:15 pm to 2:15 pm Eastern Time). The audiocast will be broadcast live and the replay of the panel discussion will be available after 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). The discussion may be accessed on January 23 through the Company’s website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page.

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owns interests on 191 properties on six continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

