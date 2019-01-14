Meryllion Resources Corp., Announces Debt Settlement / Shares for Debt Transaction

Toronto, January 14, 2019 - Meryllion Resources Corp. (CSE: MYR), ("Meryllion" or the "Corporation") announced today that the Corporation has entered into several debt settlement agreements where the Corporation will issue Thirteen Million, One Hundred and Ten Thousand ("13,110,000") Common Shares at a deemed price of Two Cents ("$0.02") CDN per Common Share, to settle Two Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand, Two Hundred Dollars ("$262,200.00") CDN of debt due to multiple creditors. The shares issued to complete the settlement agreements will not result in a change of control. Upon completion of the issuance of the 13,110,000 Common Shares, the Corporation will have 67,598,420 Common Shares issued and outstanding. After the issuance, the Corporation will have very minimal debt left on its balance sheet.

