BWR Exploration Inc. Announces Victor Hugo as its Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2019 - BWR Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: BWR) (“BWR” or the “Company”) announces that Victor Hugo has replaced Daniel Crandall as its Chief Financial Officer.



Victor Hugo is senior financial analyst at Marrelli Support Services Inc., providing CFO, accounting, regulatory compliance, and management advisory services to numerous issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian and U.S. exchanges. Mr. Hugo is a CPA, CMA and holds a Bachelors of Commerce with Honours specializing in accounting and cost and management accounting from Potchefstroom University in South Africa. Victor has served as CFO for several TSX Venture Exchange companies. He has over 20 years’ experience in the mining and manufacturing sectors, with responsibility for accounting, budgeting and financial reporting.

Mr. Hugo succeeds Daniel Crandall (CPA, CGA), who has served as the company’s CFO since October 2012. “It has been a real pleasure to work with Dan over the last six years,” said BWR’s President Neil Novak. “Dan’s guidance and support have been invaluable in advancing BWR forward, through its initial listing in April 2013 to the end of 2018. We wish Dan all the best in his future endeavors, and I’d also like to welcome Victor Hugo to BWR’s management team. Victor has many years of experience acting for public companies in a wide variety of industries. Victor, through Marrelli Support Services provides cost effective financial services that are ideal for BWR.”

BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector.

There are currently 68,202,461 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

