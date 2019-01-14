Far Resources Provides Results of Annual General Meeting of â¨Shareholders held on December 19, 2018

VANCOUVER, January 14, 2018 - Far Resources Ltd. (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) is pleased to provide the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on December 19, 2018 (the "Meeting").

Meeting

At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected Toby Mayo, Lindsay Bottomer, Shastri Ramnath and Frank Anderson to the board. Shareholders also elected Murray Seitz and James Royall as directors, with the number of directors for the next year being set at six.

The Board of Directors reappointed Toby Mayo as President and CEO. Cyrus Driver was reappointed Chief Financial Officer and Lindsay Bottomer will continue as Lead Director. Terri Anne Welyki will continue in her role as VP Corporate Communications. The Audit Committee is comprised of Lindsay Bottomer (Chair), Frank Anderson and Murray Seitz.

In addition, shareholders reappointed the Company's auditor, authorized the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration and approved the Company's stock option plan and issuance of stock options to insiders. For more information on these matters, please refer to Far Resources' information circular, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

New Directors

The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Murray Seitz and Mr. James Royall as independent board members.

Mr. Seitz has extensive public company experience at varying levels including as a director, audit committee member and advisor. He currently serves as a director of Altan Rio Minerals Ltd., Altan Nevada Minerals Ltd., both of which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

"I'm excited to be joining the Far Resources team," commented Mr. Seitz. "I'm confident my financial background and 18 years of public company experience will be a benefit to the company."

Mr. Royall is an exploration geologist with over 20 years experience, including over a decade in senior positions with publicly traded mining companies. He currently serves as Vice President, Exploration of Pan Global Resources, a TSXV listed company and previously served as Chief Geologist of Georgian Mining Corp. and as Exploration Manager for Medgold Resources. When not directly employed by a mining company, Mr. Royall acts as an independent geologist, providing consulting services to junior mining companies in Spain, Georgia, Chad and Chile. He began his career with Rio Tinto. Mr. Royall holds a BSc (Hons) in Geological Sciences from Oxford Brookes University, England.

Mr. Royall stated, "I am very pleased to be given the opportunity to contribute technically at the board level to the Company's future successes. I look forward to working with Far's team to bring insight, help advance the projects and assess new opportunities."

Reorganising capital structure

The Company is also pleased to announce that it is reorganising its option grants to directors, officers and consultants. It has cancelled 7,468,000 stock options priced at $0.295 and above. After accounting for the cancellations, the Company will have 1,600,000 options outstanding.

"Reorganising our options structure will allow the Company to provide positive incentives to the reinvigorated board and management," stated Mr. Mayo, Far's President. "I welcome the new board members and look forward to working with them to build shareholder value."

About Far

Far Resources is a Canadian battery and technology minerals exploration and development company with exploration projects in Canada and the USA. More information on Far is available at www.farresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Far Resources Ltd.

Toby Mayo, President and CEO

Information Contact

Terri Anne Welyki

1-833-327-7377

corpcom@farresources.com

