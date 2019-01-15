Antler Gold surrenders non-core claims in central Newfoundland

HALIFAX, Jan. 14, 2019 - Antler Gold Inc. ("Antler") (TSXV: ANTL) has announced that after a strategic review of its total claim holdings and encouraging results from work carried out on its Wilding Lake, Noel Paul, Cape Ray and Crystal Lake blocks, the Company has elected to surrender the majority of four non-core blocks known as Intersection, Victoria Lake, Victoria River and Wilding Lake East totaling 798 claims and notes it will continue to hold the areas containing historical gold showings on the Intersection and Victoria Lake blocks totaling 19 claims.

Antler continues to hold 40,550 hectares in 50 exploration licenses on its Wilding Lake Project, central Newfoundland and 4,775 hectares in 4 licenses on its Cape Ray Project. The Wilding Lake project, which was acquired from Altius Minerals Corp. ("Altius") in 2016-2017, covers approximately 95 kilometers of the same structural corridor that hosts Marathon Gold Corp.'s Valentine Lake gold deposits, Matador Mining Ltd.'s Cape Ray gold deposits and Sokoman Iron Corp.'s Moosehead gold project. Three styles of gold mineralization have been identified on the Wilding Lake block: 1) shear-related quartz vein-hosted represented by the Alder-Taz, Elm-Cedar, Dogberry and Raven zones, all of which are open and require additional drilling; 2) disseminated gold hosted by feldspar porphyry at the Red Ochre Complex. The Red Ochre Complex has a distinctive magnetic pattern and extensive targets remain to be drill tested; and 3) disseminated and quartz-vein hosted gold associated with the contact zone between Rogerson Lake Conglomerate and gabbro. The gabbro is interpreted to be the source of a large magnetic anomaly that has only been tested by a single diamond-drill hole. Antler has also outlined significant Au-in-soil anomalies on both its Noel Paul and Crystal Lake blocks that require detailed follow-up.

Dave Evans, P.Geo., Exploration manager of Antler Gold Inc., is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 guidelines and has reviewed and approved this release.

Cautionary Statements

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by Antler with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Antler Gold Inc.