VANCOUVER, BC /ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2019 / Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX-V: DYG)(FWB: D5G) (OTC: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") ispleased to report results of the final mapping and rock sampling program at theThundercloud property, optioned from Teck Resources Ltd. ("Teck") early lastyear (see press release dated February 1, 2018).The Property is in the central Wabigoongreenstone gold belt, 47 kilometers southwest of Dryden, Ontario.

Following the completion of the summer rock chip sampling program,which was centered at the Glatz outcrop in the West Contact zone (Press releaseof August 22, 2018), the recently completed mapping and rock sampling programwas focused on the potential trench and drill-targets areas around the Glatzoutcrop and extended to other parts of the Property where previous IP surveyingidentified high chargeability and resistivity anomalies. The assay results for sixty-fourgrab samples extended the anomalous area. Highlights of the assay resultsincluded a grab sample taken near Trench 3 in the north end of the West Contactzone, a silicified mafic volcanic, that assayed 4.09 g/t Au, indicating goldpotential outside of the younger Temiskaming-like sediments. The typical silverand telluride pathfinder elements characteristic of the Western Contact areawere also elevated, illustrating the potential proximity to an oxidizedintrusion typical of many Archean gold deposits. A sample returning 0.72 g/t Aucame from Trench 8 (between the Pelham zone and the West Contact zone) from asheared felsic unit.A grab sample thatassayed 0.61 g/t Au was taken 30 m west of the Glatz outcrop, confirming it astrenching Target Area 1. A grab sample that assayed 0.54 g/t Au was collectedfrom trenching Target Area 2, where historic samples taken by Glatz had assayed2.10, 7.27 and 6.09 g/t Au. Further work is planned on the structural controlsto mineralization.

Two previously developed drill targets on the Pelham Zone areready for drill testing. Two proposed drill-holes will have the dual purpose ofconfirming the existence of a parallel footwall zone plus testing thedown-plunge potential of the Pelham Zone itself at a vertical depth of 180 and225 meters. These holes are designed to verify the potential for expanding thehistoric (non 43-101 compliant) resource of 5.56 MT at 1.60 g/t.

Therock samples were delivered to ALS lab in ThunderBay, Ontario andassayed for 48 elements using the ME-MS61 package. This press release wasreviewed by Andrew Tims P. Geo, a Qualified Person under the definition ofNational Instrument 43-101.

Expenditure Schedule Revision and DrillPermit Update

The Company has reached an agreement withTeck to revise the Thundercloud property expenditure schedule until all requirementsrelated to the permit application are met.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold explorationcompany focused on gold exploration in North America. For more information on the Company andits projects, please refer to the website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

