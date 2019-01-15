Cartier Cuts 12.4 g/t Au over 5.0 m Doubling Resource Potential of Zones 5NE and 5M4

Highlights:



New results of 12.4 g/t Au over 5.0 m included within 5.9 g/t Au over 12.0 m and a broader section of 45.5 m grading 2.0 g/t Au were intersected within Zone 5NE, at 700 m depth, just 25 m north of Zone 5M4 (FIGURE).



New Zone 5M4 results grading 15.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m within 2.2 g/t Au over 22.0 m.



The position of these results extends the resource potential of Zones 5NE and 5M4 over a length of 350 m below previous drill intersections.



This new resource potential for Zones 5NE and 5M4 is in addition to the resource potential remaining within the mine's underground infrastructure, the resource potential of the Zone 6N1 as well as the resource potential in Zones 5M and 5B below the mine (FIGURE).

VAL D'OR, Quebec, Jan. 15, 2019 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to report drill results grading 12.4 g/t Au over 5.0 m included within 5.9 g/t Au over 12.0 m and within a broader section of 45.5 m grading 2.0 g/t Au on the Chimo Mine property, located 45 km east of Val-d'Or. The new 5M4 Zone returned 15.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m included in 2.2 g/t Au over 22.0 m. The position of the intersections, at a depth of 700 m, extends the resource potential of Zones 5NE and 5M4 over a length of 350 m (see yellow surface in FIGURE) below previous drill intersections.

Zones 5NE and 5M4, located at the eastern end of the property, are only 25 m apart. The drill hole intersection of 2.0 g/t Au over 45.5 m generates a metal factor of 91, which offers additional options for considering an economic outlook. This new resource potential would be accessible via 450 m of development from existing mining infrastructures.

The FIGURE illustrates the current understanding of the resource potential to be developed at Chimo Mine and ongoing exploration aims to increase it further. This potential is composed of the following areas:

Resource potential defined by underground definition drilling during mine operation (Bright Red on FIGURE).



Resource potential defined by 2017 and 2018 delineation drilling that has increased the size of the peripheral gold zones (Burgundy color on FIGURE).



Resource potential defined by the 2017 and 2018 drilling that explored the extension at depth of the known gold zones (Yellow color on FIGURE).

« The results obtained so far confirm the importance of continuing to explore this project in order to optimize the potential for gold resources of interest located in the Val-d'Or mining camp.» commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

The details of the new results received from the laboratory are as follows:

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length (m) Au

(g/t)

Gold Zone Gold Structure CH18-52E1 768,0 773.0 5.0 12.4 5NE 5N Included within 761.0 773.0 12.0 5.9 Included within 740.5 786.0 45.5 2.0 CH18-52E1 813.0 814.0 1.0 15.8 5M4 5M Included within 805.0 827.0 22.0 2.2 CH18-52 758.0 759.0 1.0 10.9 5NE 5N Included within 757.0 772.9 15.9 1.6

Lengths are expressed along drill core axis. The true thickness was not determined.

The Phase II drilling program currently underway is focused on the resource development potential of 7 peripheral gold zones to the main cluster of Zones 5. This program consists of 40 drill holes totaling 15,000 m.

The reader should view the YouTube VIDEO, available on Cartier’s website. The 3D video helps visualize the different gold-bearing structures on the Chimo Mine property as well as key components that are the mine infrastructures, the gold-bearing zones, the gold intersection areas left unmined as well as the main targets of the ongoing drill program.

Chimo Mine Project Highlights

The Chimo Mine produced 379,012 ounces of gold (MERN DV 85-05 to DV-97-01).

Cartier owns 100% interests of the property.

Year-round access by road, proximal to custom mills.

Gold ore was mined intermittently from 14 zones by 3 different producers from 1964 to 1997 with a weighted average grade of 4.8 g/t Au.

Mine infrastructure consists of a network of drifts distributed on 19 levels, 80 m to 870 m deep, connected by a 3-compartment shaft 965 m deep. The headframe and surface facilities were dismantled in 2008 but the electrical line and the sand pit are still present.

A 105-hole drill program totaling 45,000 m has been underway since July 2017.

About Cartier



Cartier Resources was founded in 2006 and is based out of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Quebec has consistently ranked high as one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world primarily based on its mineral rich geology, attractive tax environment, and pro-mining government. In 2017, the Fraser Institute again ranked Quebec as one of the best jurisdictions in the world for investment attractiveness.

Cartier Investment Highlights

The Corporation has a strong cash position with over $7.5M in the bank and important corporate and institutional investors including Agnico Eagle Mines, JP Morgan UK and the Quebec investment funds.

Cartier’s strategy is to focus on gold projects that are relatively advanced with significant potential for resource expansion laterally and at depth.

The Corporation holds a portfolio of advanced stage exploration projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec – one of the most prolific mining regions in the world - the commodity focus is gold.

The Corporation is focused on advancing its four key projects through drill programs. All of these projects were acquired at very reasonable valuations over the past few years. All of them are drill-ready with targets identified similar to the deposits that have been outlined on each project.

The Chimo Mine project is a historic gold producer. Three other projects, namely Wilson, Benoist and Fenton, hold historic resource estimates.

In 2019, an ongoing program of 105 holes totaling 45,000 m aims to enhance the resource development potential at Chimo Mine.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All lengths, mentioned in this press release, were measured along the drill core. The NQ core samples are crushed up to 80% passing 8 mesh sieves and then pulverized up to 90% passing a 200-mesh sieve. Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of sterile samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Quebec. The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption. For samples containing visible gold, 1,000 g of rock are directly analyzed by the "Metallic Sieve" method.

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavallière is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For more information, please contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819 856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com

