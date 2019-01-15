Trenching and Preliminary Bench Testing Returns High Grade Gold Samples on the Goldsmith Property

Vancouver, January 15, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C:TUSK) is very pleased to announce preliminary results for all samples taken during the 2018 trenching and sampling program on the Goldsmith Property.

Initial results from bench scale testing - Bulk Gravity Assay (BGA) - has provided preliminary information in regards to gold grain size and potential grade of the sample sites selected along the zone of interest.

The calculated grade returned from the preliminary testing include 14.42 grams per tonne (g/T) gold from the ASP #1 vein, and 5.34 g/T gold from the Black Vein #1, with 5.26 g/T gold from HAM #2. Gravity recoverable gold was considered very high in some samples, ranging up to 85.9% (HAM #2), and averaging 63.1% for all samples (Note: HAM #1 and HAM#2 results were previously summarized in preceding Black Tusk news release).

Preliminary Table of Results - Met-Solve BGA process



Black Tusk designed the fall 2018 sampling program to better characterize the "nugget gold" effect that appears to be common within the historic mine trend, by obtaining larger volumes of samples from each trench site. Twenty-litre buckets were filled with sample material representing the mineralized body, and in places, the enveloping wall rock was also sampled. Each bucket weighed in the range of 20 to 30 kilograms when filled with sample material; and one to three buckets were filled for each representative sample. In addition, sites were also sampled using standard hammer and chisel rock chip sampling for one to two kilograms of material.

The areas of interest are within a one kilometre elongate trend of historic mine workings dating back to the late 1800's and early 1900's. Black Tusk contracted Carmen Mucciarone Excavator Services that utilized a John Deere 200C excavator for the trenching program. Each trench site comprised approximately 5 to 15 metres of pit and trench to expose the target structure. A total of roughly 50 lineal metres of trenching excavated approximately 375 cubic metres of material to expose the targets at the five sites.

All samples were continuously under the control of the Qualified Professional on the site, Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo. The large volume bucket samples were shipped to Met-Solve Laboratories in Langley, BC. Rock samples were shipped to MS Analytical Lab in Langley, BC, an ISO/IEC standard 17025:2005 accredited laboratory..

At Met-Solve Laboratories, samples were processed by their Bulk Gravity Assay (MGBA) method, under the supervision of qualified person Jonathan Tan, P.Eng (Metallurgical Engineer). The MGBA process utilizes centrifugal gravity concentration to collect free "nugget" gold into a concentrate which gets assayed to extinction (in its entirety). The gravity tailings, which would be void of the free gold, are then sub-sampled in triplicate for assays. The head grade of the sample is then calculated based on the concentrate and tailings products.

In addition to the larger samples, 10 normal sized rock samples were taken from prospective outcrops and trenches along the 1000 metre corridor. The highest gold value was from a chip sample across one metre of the Black Vein (BVINSITU) that returned 13.15 g/T gold. This same vein, when sampled by the larger volume method and processed at Met Solve, returned calculated grade values of 0.16 and 5.34 grams per tonne gold. A result of 5.2 g/T gold from the arsenopyrite vein (ASPYINSITU) had a corresponding 14.42 g/T gold from the Met Solve processing. These results indicate that nugget effect is likely a factor for gold distribution within this corridor.

Table of Rock Sample Results - MS Analytical Lab



These preliminary results from the fall trenching program are very encouraging. The one kilometre trend that contains historic small scale mining and significant exploration results continues to provide evidence of unexploited gold mineralization along the corridor. The abundance of quartz veins have been the focus of prior work, however, the Black Tusk fall 2018 trenching and sampling program suggests that other veins and structures may be of interest. These include shear zones with narrow quartz veinlets as exposed in Trench 5 (Hamburger Vein), and massive sulphide veins such as the Arsenopyrite and Black Vein.

The final report from Met Solve is expected in the following weeks. Explanation of the process and further interpretation of the results with more details regarding the veining system(s) will be compiled shortly thereafter.

Black Tusk routinely utilizes standards and blanks placed into the sample stream for quality assurance, and evaluate the results for quality control. For this program, a single standard and a single blank sample were submitted in the rock sample shipment. The results indicate that both of these assurance measures passed evaluation for quality control.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk is engaged in exploration of its mineral property located in British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the Goldsmith option agreement, the company currently has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in the Goldsmith property situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the city of Kaslo, BC.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn, CEO

778 384 8923

