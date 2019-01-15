Quaterra Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, January 15, 2019 - Quaterra Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Quaterra") plans to issue up to 3,000,000 common shares in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per common share for gross proceeds of $150,000.

Net proceeds from the private placement are proposed to be used for advancing the Company's Yerington project in Nevada, and general and administrative purposes.

Finders' fees and commissions may be payable with respect to the subscriptions accepted by the Company. The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

