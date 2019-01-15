Mirasol Announces Appointment of Norman Pitcher as President and CEO

VANCOUVER, Jan. 15, 2019 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") is pleased to report that Norman Pitcher, P.Geo., has been appointed President and CEO of the Company effective February 1, 2019. Mr. Pitcher will succeed Stephen Nano, who has led the Company as President and CEO since the spring of 2014. Mr. Nano will continue to serve as a director of Mirasol and as an advisor to the Company.

Mr. Pitcher has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry and recently served as the President of Eldorado Gold Corp. from July 2012 until December 2015, prior to which he served as Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado from July 2005 to July 2012. Throughout his career with Eldorado, Pan American Silver, H.A. Simons, Ivanhoe Gold and Pioneer Metals, he was involved in exploration, evaluation and exploitation of open pit and underground mineral deposits on a world-wide basis. Mr. Pitcher is a Professional Geologist and holds a B.Sc. in Geosciences from the University of Arizona. Mr. Pitcher is currently a non-executive director of Roxgold Inc. and Allegiant Gold.

Dana Prince, the Chairman of the Company, stated: "On behalf of the Board and management of the Company, we welcome Norman to Mirasol. We are confident that his experience as a seasoned and successful international mining executive will hasten Mirasol's further success as it enters its next stage of development."

Mr. Nano is a founder of Mirasol, serving the Company since its inception in 2003, where he has played an integral role in its development, initially as Vice President of Exploration and over the last four and a half years as President, CEO and Director.

Mr. Prince stated: "On behalf of the Board and the entire Company, we thank Stephen for his exceptional service as President and CEO and for his contributions and leadership which have helped place the Company in a very strong position for its next stage of development."

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a premier project generation company that is focused on the discovery and development of profitable precious metal and copper deposits, operating via a hybrid joint venture and self-funded drilling business model. Strategic joint ventures with precious metal producers have enabled Mirasol to maintain a tight share structure while advancing its priority projects that are focused in high-potential regions in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol employs an integrated generative and on-ground exploration approach, combining leading-edge technologies and experienced exploration geoscientists to maximize the potential for discovery. Mirasol is in a strong financial position and has a significant portfolio of exploration projects located within the Tertiary Age Mineral belts of Chile and the Jurassic age Au+Ag district of Santa Cruz Province Argentina.

