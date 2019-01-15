Giyani Submits An Environmental Management Plan For Its Otse Manganese Prospect In Botswana

OAKVILLE, Jan. 15, 2019 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:WDG, GR: A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the environmental management plan (EMP) for its Otse manganese prospect in Botswana. This is the second EMP that the Company has completed in the past two weeks. The EMP was submitted to the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) on January 14, 2019.



Figure 1. Existing pits



Figure 2. Existing pits





Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

“The completion of our second EMP in Botswana is another important step for Giyani towards mitigating the physical and environmental risks around the old mining pits at Otse. Once the EMP is reviewed and approved by the DEA, the Company intends to commence the rehabilitation work as soon as practicable, which will include cutting benches in the two old pits as well as cleaning up the various surface stockpile material that was left by the old mining operation.”

EMP summary

The Otse EMP contains a baselining of the environmental conditions around the two old pits (see figure 1 below), identification and assessment of potential environmental impacts, and an overview of proposed risk mitigation and monitoring measures the Company plans to implement during the execution phase, including proposed bench cutting work.

Next Steps

The Company will compile and submit one more EMP for its Lobatse prospect within one week. The Otse EMP will undergo a review process by the DEA in Botswana which is estimated to take approximately two months to complete as indicated by the typical volume of work at the DEA.

About Giyani

Giyani is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its battery-grade manganese projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, the financial picture of the Company etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.

