Adamera Reports Drilling Results

Vancouver, January 15, 2019 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) reports laboratory results for drill hole OS18-02B at the Oversight Project in Washington State. The hole is a redrill of drill hole OS18-02 announced on September 26, 2018. A number of lower grade gold intercepts were returned. Results from OS18-04 drilled further to the north are pending.

OS18-02B results are shown in the table below.

From (m) To (m) Gold (g/t) Interval (m) OS18-02B 27 28.8 1.2 1.8 OS18-02B 32.6 33.4 1.3 0.8 OS18-02B 35.3 50 0.2 14.7 OS18-02B 62.7 67.3 1.0 4.6 OS18-02B 82.7 102.1 0.25 19.4 OS18-02B 117.6 120.6 2.0 3.0 Incl. 117.6 118.0 4.2 0.44

Table 1. Zones with anomalous gold in drill hole OS18-02B

Magnetite intersected in drill hole OS18-02B contains 4.5 times more gold on average than the magnetite zone in OS17-03 and OS17-01 to the south. At the Overlook Mine, a general increase in gold content of the magnetite typically occurs immediately adjacent to and often contributes to the high-grade zones. Arsenopyrite, which frequently correlates with high-grade gold on the property, locally forms up to 15% of the rock in OS18-02B. The presence of arsenopyrite is not noted in drill holes to the south.

"The Oversight prospect remains a valid target. Although OS18-02B did not intersect an anticipated high-grade gold zone, the overall increase in gold content and introduction of high arsenopyrite provides encouragement for further drilling. Results from drill hole OS18-04 will provide information to help complete the picture," says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera Minerals Corp.

Results for drill hole LFS18-01 on the Lamefoot South prospect were also received. No significant gold bearing zones were intersected. A hole to drill the target from the opposite side is tentatively planned.

Martin St. Pierre P.Geoph, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed data associated with the project. Gold analysis was completed by Activation Laboratories using fire assay methods.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a stand-alone high-grade gold deposit within hauling distance of an existing mill near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 6 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

