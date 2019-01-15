White Metal Receives Regulatory Approval for Option Agreement on the Startrek Gold Property in Central Newfoundland

Thunder Bay, January 15, 2019 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for its previously announced option agreement (the "Option") with Sokoman Iron Corp. ("Sokoman") to acquire a 100% interest in the Startrek Gold Property (the "Property"), located east of Benton (~16km east of Gander), in central Newfoundland (See White Metal press release dated December 19, 2018).

Despite limited historic exploration work, more than 50 gold occurrences have been discovered on the Property through previous trenching and surface sampling. Previous operators, Rubicon and Sokoman, have performed mechanical trenching and drilling but many gold targets remain. As a first phase of work, the Company plans to fly an airborne AEM (Airborne Electromagnetic) survey over the Propert. Upon completion of the airborne survey, all known gold occurrences and previous data will be merged with the airborne data, followed up by a detailed prospecting and geological mapping program. The Company will release results from this work as it becomes available.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

About White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada.

