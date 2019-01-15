Happy Creek Announces the Passing of Ron Birch

Vancouver, January 15, 2019 - wp] (TSXV: HPY) (the "Company"), announces the passing of Ron Birch on January 9th, 2019. Ron was the Company's Investor Relations (Bircress Corporate Relations Inc.) since 2013.

David Blann, president and CEO of Happy Creek Minerals stated "We are truly saddened by this sudden passing of Ron, who has been a solid supporter of the Company and its shareholders. I have known Ron since 1991 and the great care in his professional conduct was matched by his good will towards others in business, personal life and with charity work. We give our most sincere condolences to his family."

About Happy Creek Minerals Ltd.

The Company has a 100% interest in a new from-scratch tungsten discovery with resources having among the highest grade in the western world. In addition, the Company has a 100% interest in 244 square kilometers of mineral tenure within the world class Highland Valley copper mining district, and two newly discovered copper zones with similar drilled copper grades to those currently mined at an open pit, 6.5 km away.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"David E Blann"

___________________________

David E Blann, P.Eng.

President, CEO

