First Quantum Minerals Announces Preliminary 2018 Production and Sales

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2019 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") today announced its preliminary production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, including record total copper production and sales for the year, exceeding the prior year by approximately 6% and 3%, respectively, and exceeding production guidance.

Amounts are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. The final amounts and the 2019 to 2021 market guidance will be published in the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2018.



Total Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Year 2018 Year 2017











Copper production (tonnes)1 158,304 151,241 154,319 605,853 573,963 Copper sales (tonnes) 2 156,212 149,877 151,905 596,513 580,130











Gold production (ounces) 3 48,039 44,979 51,904 185,414 199,736 Gold sales (ounces) 3 53,221 42,864 50,723 193,072 201,376











Zinc production (tonnes) 7,687 7,348 3,556 26,807 20,723 Zinc sales (tonnes) 8,268 6,178 3,282 26,112 21,851











Nickel production (contained tonnes) - - - - 17,837 Nickel sales (contained tonnes) - - 865 - 18,683











Kansanshi Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Year 2018 Year 2017











Copper production (tonnes)1 61,780 63,687 64,800 251,522 250,801 Copper sales (tonnes)2, 4 56,330 64,818 74,974 229,832 267,700











Gold production (ounces) 33,465 30,938 36,363 130,019 140,595 Gold sales (ounces) 35,150 32,706 35,910 134,424 139,735











Sentinel Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Year 2018 Year 2017











Copper production (tonnes) 60,840 56,426 57,190 223,656 190,683 Copper sales (tonnes) 60,257 59,069 44,767 238,211 177,360





Las Cruces Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Year 2018 Year 2017 Copper cathode production (tonnes) 18,470 15,181 18,700 70,738 73,664 Copper cathode sales (tonnes) 18,345 15,138 17,903 71,523 74,664











Guelb Moghrein Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Year 2018 Year 2017 Copper production (tonnes) 8,319 7,902 7,155 28,137 28,791 Copper sales (tonnes) 9,099 5,108 6,811 27,366 28,999











Gold production (ounces) 12,236 11,644 13,270 45,974 49,213 Gold sales (ounces) 14,224 8,100 12,384 48,195 50,453











Çayeli Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Year 2018 Year 2017 Copper production (tonnes) 5,931 5,056 3,284 19,896 16,523 Copper sales (tonnes) 9,153 2,753 4,266 17,397 17,716 Zinc production (tonnes) 1,034 1,305 379 4,091 3,326 Zinc sales (tonnes) 2,154 - - 4,313 4,435











Pyhäsalmi Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Year 2018 Year 2017 Copper production (tonnes) 2,964 2,989 3,190 11,904 13,501 Copper sales (tonnes) 3,028 2,991 3,184 12,184 13,691 Zinc production (tonnes) 6,653 6,043 3,177 22,716 17,397 Zinc sales (tonnes) 6,114 6,178 3,282 21,799 17,416 Pyrite production (tonnes) 168,881 171,355 154,855 645,885 692,124 Pyrite sales (tonnes) 97,859 100,894 114,712 418,931 418,743











Ravensthorpe Q4

2018

Q3

2018

Q4

2017

Year

2018

Year

2017

Nickel production (contained tonnes) - - - - 17,837 Nickel sales (contained tonnes) - - 865 - 18,683

1 Production presented on a copper concentrate basis, i.e. mine production only. Production does not include output from the Kansanshi

smelter. 2 Excludes copper anode sales attributable to anode produced from third party purchases of concentrate. 3 Includes gold production and sales attributable to other operations not disclosed separately. 4 Sales include third-party sales of concentrate, cathode and anode attributable to Kansanshi (excluding copper anode sales attributable to

Sentinel).

