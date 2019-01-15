American Creek Resources Announces $100,000 Financing

Cardston, January 15, 2019 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") today announced that it will be offering on a non-brokered private placement basis ("the Offering") up to 2,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for proceeds of $100,000 if the Offering is fully subscribed. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant may be exercised for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.06 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The securities will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation.

Proceeds will be used for general operating purposes including settling outstanding debt.

This private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.