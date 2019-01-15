Vancouver, January 15, 2019 - Blind Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: BCK) is participating in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (V.R.I.C) (Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place) on Sunday January 20, 2019 + Monday January 21, 2019. Registration opens at 7:00 am on both days, the Speaker Halls open at 8:30 am both days and the Trade Booths are open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm each day.

Blind Creek Resources Ltd. at V.R.I.C. Booth 618

To Register for Free (up to Saturday January 19th, 2019) please click on

https://cambridgehouse.com/register/76/start?promo=

ENTER PROMO CODE: "Blindcreek" click "apply" to receive your FREE ADMISSION

As of January 20th, the tickets are $40.00 each.

Meet Brian Fowler (Pres.) + Nelson DaSilva (Corp. Comm.)

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (V.R.I.C.) has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry. Each year, the V.R.I.C. hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors.Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights. C-suite company executives covering every corner of the mineral exploration sector as well as metals, oil & gas, renewable energy, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one. This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

About Blind Creek Resources Ltd

Blind Creek is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on lead-zinc-silver project acquisition, exploration and development. The Company's flagship property is the Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon. More recently the Company has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the AB Property, a mid-stage Mississippi Valley (MV-Type) Zinc-Lead exploration property in Northwest Territories.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors CONTACT INFORMATION Mr. Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo. Manager Corporate Communications President and Director Nelson Da Silva: (604) 722-0041 bfowler@blindcreekresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.