CellCube Engages Market One Media Group Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. (the "Company" or "CellCube") (CSE: CUBE) (OTCQB: CECBF) (Frankfurt: 01X, WKN A2JMGP) is pleased to announce it has engaged Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") for business and financial media and content distribution. Market One is a multi-platform media solution for the capital markets operating in print, digital, and broadcast television.

The media message, either by video interview or professional journalists is broadcasts and posted online and televised through Bell, and Postmedia on platforms such as the Financial Post and Business News Network (BNN Bloomberg). Print media is also utilized, such as National Post, Financial Post and formatted for online distribution.

"A strong media presence will enhance the company's profile in the financial markets and create more exposure and customer recognition," states Mike Neylan CEO. "CellCube, with the assistance of Market One Media, will expand its messaging as a vertically integrated company with an advanced vanadium flow battery system for large scale energy storage."

About CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.

CellCube is a Canadian public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (symbol CUBE), the OTCBB (symbol CECBF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (Symbol 01X, WKN A2JMGP) focused on the fast-growing energy storage industry which is driven by the large increase in demand for renewable energy.

CellCube supplies energy storage systems to the power industry and recently acquired the assets of Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH, now renamed Enerox GmbH, the developer and manufacturer of CellCube energy storage systems. CellCube's other related subsidiaries are EnerCube Switchgear Systems and Power Haz Energy Mobile Solutions Inc. The Company has also invested in an online renewable energy financing platform, Braggawatt Energy Inc.

CellCube develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage systems on the basis of vanadium redox flow technology and has over 130 project installations and a 10 year operational track record. Its highly integrated energy storage system solutions features 99% residual energy capacity after 11,000 cycles with the focus on larger scale containerized modules. Basic building blocks consist of a FB Modular 250kW unit family with 4, 6 and 8 hours variation in energy capacity.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

