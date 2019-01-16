Medgold Announces Management Change; Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2019 - Medgold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: MED) is pleased to announce that Mr. Jeremy Crozier has been appointed Acting President of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Crozier brings many years of technical and commercial experience in the resource industry, and will succeed Dan James who is stepping down as President and a director.

Simon Ridgway, Chairman and CEO of Medgold, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Jeremy to the team. Jeremy holds BSc and MSc degrees in geology and has over 20 years of exploration and commercial experience gained across a variety of project operations in Europe, North America and Africa. He has extensive experience in the management of complex mineral projects in remote environments, in discovery and resource definition, in the identification and appraisal of M&A opportunities, in capital raising, and in the negotiation of transactions with property vendors and joint venture partners. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dan James for his services over the past six years as Medgold's President."

The Company also announces that it has cancelled 300,000 outstanding incentive stock options, and granted new stock options to personnel of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares exercisable for up to 10 years at a price of $0.15 per share.

About Medgold Resources Corp.

Medgold is a Serbia-focused, TSX-V listed, project generator company targeting early-stage gold properties in the Oligo-Miocene Belt of Serbia. Run by an experienced management team with a successful track-record of building value in resource companies, Medgold is aiming to become a leading European gold exploration company.

