Hunt Mining 2018 Production Summary From Martha Project

LIBERTY LAKE, Jan. 16, 2019 - Hunt Mining Corp. (the “Corporation” or “Hunt”) (TSX VENTURE: “HMX” OTCQB: “HGLD”) announces shipments of 181,008 troy ounces of silver and 403.15 troy ounces of gold for the 2018 fiscal period from the Martha Silver / Gold Project (“Martha Project”) located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.



Hunt continues to conduct pre-feasibility work to advance a decision on the feasibility of forming a joint venture with Fomicruz, the Santa Cruz province-owned mining company; Hunt’s partner in the mining claims at the La Josefina / La Valenciana projects located approximately 115 km north of the Martha Project. More details on such work, including the metallurgical test shipments are forthcoming.

2018 Martha Project Shipments

Shipment



Silver

(Troy

Ounces)



Gold

(Troy

Ounces)



10



33,791 39.49 11



20,323 20.55 12



30,981 127.76 13



72,368 124.23 14



23,545 91.12 Total



181,008 403.15

Troy ounce = 31.1035 grams

dmt = dry metric tonne

g/t = grams per tonne

Silver and gold grades are based on independent sampling and assaying performed by Alex Stewart International, a global, independent, certified analytical services company. Rounding may result in differences in contained ounces

Martha - Ongoing activity at the Martha Project is being undertaken without established mineral resources or reserves and the Corporation has not established the economic viability of the operations on the Martha Project. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic risk of failure associated with these activities. Hunt filed an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report (“Technical Report”) for the Martha Project, dated October 12, 2018 titled “Martha Silver and Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina”, which is currently available on SEDAR and on the Corporation’s website at:

http://www.huntmining.com/sites/default/files/2018-10/MM%20TR_2018_HUNTMINING_12Oct18.pdf

Additional information on the Martha Project and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Company website at: www.huntmining.com.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006. During that time, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha Mine, located in the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

