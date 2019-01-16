Atlantic Exceeds Full Year 2018 Production Guidance, Achieves Production of 90,531 Ounces and Announces 2019 Guidance

Expected to produce between 92,000 and 98,000 ounces of gold at All-In-Sustaining-Costs between CAD$695 - $755 / oz. (US$521-566/oz.*)

Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2019 - Atlantic Gold Corp. (TSX-V: AGB) ("Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its Moose River Consolidated Gold Mine ("MRC") in Nova Scotia exceeded its 2018 production guidance and reports gold production and sales for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. Following the successful ramp up and full year 2018 production for the initial Phase 1 of operations, the company is also announcing 2019 production guidance which includes:

Production Guidance 2019** Production between 92,000-98,000,000 ounces of gold Cash Costs between CAD$560-$610/oz. (US$420-458/oz.*) All-In-Sustaining-Costs (AISC) between CAD$695/oz. - $755/oz. (US$521-566/oz.*) Capital expenditures other than Sustaining Capital $5 to $7 million Sustaining capital expenditures $7 to $9 million

*assumes an exchange rate of CAD$0.75

**see "Non-IFRS Performance Measures" section at the end of this news release

Operating and production statistics for both the full fourth quarter and 2018 can be found in the below table:

Production Q4 2018 2018* Tonnes Milled (t) 540,903 2,108,420 Gold Head Grade (g/t) 1.37 1.41 Gold Produced (oz) 22,509 90,531 Gold Recovery (%) 94.7% 94.9%

Sales statistics for both the full fourth quarter and 2018 can be found in the below table:

Sales Q4 2018 2018* Gold ounces sold 23,405 90,346

*2018 represents 12 months of production and includes 2 months of ramp-up as commercial production was declared effective March 1, 2018.

Maryse Bélanger, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented "We are proud to have exceeded our 2018 production guidance. The production of 22,509 ounces during the quarter, allowed us to finish the year slightly above our full year production guidance of 82,000-90,000 ounces, as announced on January 19, 2018. Achieving three quarters of steady-state production in just the first year of operations is an important milestone. I am proud of what the team has accomplished, and it was made possible by their hard work, attention to safety and dedication. With a full year of production at average reserve grade, we continue to see a good resource model to production reconciliation.

While full year production is expected to be between 92,000 and 98,000 ounces we have planned for a lower production rate for the first quarter of 2019 at higher than average cash costs and AISC. The mine production schedule, mill liner change scheduled for late January, an allowance for weather events and initiating the rebuilds on the mining fleet all contribute to lower production forecast and higher cash costs and all-in sustaining costs for the period."

The Company is still compiling assay results from its drilling programs completed in late 2018 at Touquoy, Fifteen Mile Stream, Cochrane Hill and the 149 Deposit. Moreover, based on exploration success at the different projects to date Atlantic plans on continuing its exploration activities throughout 2019. The release of updated mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates plus the combined life of mine plan (LOM) is planned for the latter half of Q1 2019.

Furthermore, the Company plans to release its fourth quarter and year end 2018 financial results on March 5th, 2019 pre-market.

Qualified Persons

Kodjo Afewu, Ph.D., SME (CP), Plant Manager for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Atlantic:

Atlantic is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold development group with a long term strategy to build a mid-tier gold production company focused on manageable, executable projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Atlantic is focused on growing gold production in Nova Scotia beginning with its MRC phase one open pit gold mine which declared commercial production in March 2018, and its phase two Life of Mine Expansion which will ramp up gold production to + 200,000 ounces per year (by 2022) at industry lowest decile cash and all-in-sustaining-costs (as stated in the Company's news releases dated January 16, 2019 and January 29, 2018).

Atlantic is committed to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility and continually invests in people and technology to manage risks, maximize outcomes and returns to all stakeholders.

Non-IFRS Performance Measures

The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures in this news release. The company believes that these measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the company. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with other issuers. Readers should refer to the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website, under the heading "Non-IFRS Performance Measures" for a more detailed discussion of how the Company calculates certain such measures and reconciliation of certain measures to IFRS terms.

Cash costs

Cash costs are a common financial performance measure in the gold mining industry but with no standard meaning under IFRS. Atlantic reports total cash costs on a sales basis. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, such as sales, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its mining operations. Management uses this metric as an important tool to monitor operating cost performance.

Cash costs include production costs such as mining, processing, refining and site administration, less non-cash share-based compensation divided by gold ounces sold to arrive at total cash costs per gold ounce sold. Costs include royalty payments and permitting costs Production costs are exclusive of depreciation. Other companies may calculate this measure differently.

All-in sustaining costs

The Company believes that AISC more fully defines the total costs associated with producing gold. The company calculates all-in sustaining costs as the sum of total cash costs (as described above), corporate general and administrative expense (net of stock-based compensation), reclamation cost accretion and amortization and sustaining capital, all divided by the gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure.

Other companies may calculate this measure differently as a result of differences in underlying principles and policies applied. Differences may also arise due to a different definition of sustaining versus growth capital.

