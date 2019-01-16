Trenching Discovers New Gold Zone within Gold Corridor on the Goldsmith Property

Vancouver, January 16, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C:TUSK) is very pleased with the results of their 2018 trenching and rock sampling program. Calculated head grades including 14.42 grams per tonne (g/T) gold from the Arsenopyrite Vein, 5.34 g/T gold from the Black Vein, and 5.26 g/T gold from Hamburger Vein were reported from the Met-Solve Analytical process (see previous Black Tusk Resources release for more information).

The areas of the 2018 testing fall within a one kilometre corridor of historic workings, with more recent exploration having returned very significant gold values from individual samples. Most of the historic work concentrated on the abundance of quartz veining exposed along the corridor

The Met-Solve Analytical bench-scale processing of trench samples summarized that most of the samples are amenable to centrifugal gravity concentration. Gravity recoverable gold values ranged from 48.9% to 85.9%. In particular, the Hamburger Vein system showed the highest percentage of gold recovery by the gravity processing.

An elongate 450 metre zone of initial high interest is outlined by the Hamburger-Arsenopyrite-Black Vein system (see attached map). The mineralization and geology exposed in trenching of these gold-bearing structures indicate that they may be aligned along a controlling shear zone. The structure contains an abundance of quartz veining as well as sulphide minerals including arsenopyrite, pyrite, and pyrrhotite. The zone presents as a high level target for future work.

Black Tusk is looking forward to further exploring the vein system of initial high interest, as well as continuing to explore the corridor of historic mining on the Goldsmith Property. Planning for the 2019 exploration season is now underway.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk is engaged in exploration of its mineral property located in British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the Goldsmith option agreement, the company currently has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in the Goldsmith property situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the city of Kaslo, BC.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn, CEO

778 384 8923

