Macarthur Minerals Engages Investor Relations Group

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2019 - Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: MMS) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. (”Investor Cubed”) to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services effective January 8, 2019.



In connection with the engagement, Investor Cubed has been awarded a consulting contract paying $2,500 per month for a term of twelve months. In addition, Investor Cubed has been granted options to purchase 1,000,000 shares of Macarthur at a price of one dollar (C$0.10) per share. The options will vest quarterly over a period of one year and will be governed by the provisions of Macarthur’s share compensation plan.

Mr. Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented: “Macarthur has consolidated the Company’s position in 2018 and has undertaken a successful exploration program for its gold, hard rock lithium and lithium brines holdings. Further, with the opportunity to access a ‘route to market’ for the Company’s iron ore portfolio for the first time in its history 2019 will be an exciting year for Macarthur and its shareholders. In saying this, in 2019 the Company will make a renewed effort in communicating with its investors and shareholders and the appointment of Investor Cubed who has been tasked with this responsibility.”

ABOUT INVESTOR CUBED

Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small cap & mid cap private & public companies. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take them to the next level of development in the capital markets. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for their shareholders. For more information go www.investor3.ca

Investor Cubed’s success can be traced to our core values: Integrity + Insight + Intelligence Implementation.

ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSX-V: MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that is focused on identifying high grade gold, nickel, cobalt and lithium. Macarthur Minerals has significant gold, lithium, nickel, cobalt and iron ore exploration interests in Australia. Macarthur Minerals has three iron ore projects in Western Australia; the Ularring hematite project, the Moonshine magnetite project and the Treppo Grande iron ore project. In addition, Macarthur Minerals has significant lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

“Cameron McCall”

Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman

Company Contact

Joe Phillips, CEO and Director

Email: jphillips@macarthurminerals.com

Telephone: +61 448899247

Website: www.macarthurminerals.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc.:

Telephone: (647) 258-3311, (888) 258-3323

Fax: (416) 363-7977

E-mail: info@investor3.ca

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of required approvals, the reliability of information, including historical mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates, prepared and/or published by third parties that are referenced in this press release or was otherwise relied upon by the Company in preparing this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in exchange rates and certain commodity prices, uncertainties related to mineral title in the project, unforeseen technology changes that results in a reduction in iron ore demand or substitution by other metals or materials, the discovery of new large low cost deposits of iron ore, uncertainty in successfully returning the project into full operation, and the general level of global economic activity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.