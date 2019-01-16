Applied Minerals, Inc. Appoints Sharad Mathur, Ph.D. its Chief Technology Officer

Former Sr. R&D Manager at BASF Corporation to lead Company’s product development, technical service and manufacturing efforts



NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 - Applied Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Applied Minerals") (OTCQB: AMNL), a leading global producer of halloysite clay under the trade name DRAGONITE and advanced natural iron oxides under the trade name AMIRON is pleased to announce it has appointed Dr. Sharad Mathur its Chief Technology Officer. As the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Mathur will draw on more than 20 years of experience at BASF Corporation and Engelhard Corporation to lead the Company’s product development, technical service and manufacturing efforts.

In particular, Dr. Mathur, along with the Company’s CEO, Andre Zeitoun, will closely interface with the technical and engineering staffs of the Company’s customer base to facilitate the conversion of the Company’s pipeline of commercial opportunities.

Andre Zeitoun, CEO, stated, “It is a great honor to have Sharad join the Applied Minerals team. Sharad has a long proven track record as a customer-centric commercial scientist, highly fluent across a wide range of applications on which we are focused. It is rare to find such a talented professional with the enthusiasm to match. We are very confident that Sharad’s contribution will be immediately accretive to the development of our business.”

Dr. Mathur added, “I am very excited to join the team at Applied Minerals. I look forward to applying my vast experience with kaolin clay-based technologies to the continued commercialization of the Company’s DRAGONITE halloysite products, which enable the development of high performance solutions for an array of applications.”

Prior to joining the Company, Dr. Mathur was most recently a Sr. R&D Manager for Global Strategic Marketing and Innovation for BASF’s Paper and Water Chemicals Global Business Unit and Kaolin Global Business Unit. His duties included, but were not limited to, managing technical relationships at key accounts, directing new product development activities and managing the development of manufacturing processes.

From July 2009 to December 2014, Dr. Mathur was Head of Product Development, Applications and Quality for BASF’s North American Paper Chemicals Regional Business Unit that included the Global Kaolin business. During his tenure Dr. Mathur directed a 25-member R&D team, was responsible for an annual R&D budget of $4 million and successfully managed the commercialization of a portfolio of new products.

Dr. Mathur has an M.Eng in Materials Science and Engineering from McMaster University and a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Florida. He is listed as an inventor on thirteen (13) issued U.S. patents and six (6) U.S. patent applications.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals is the leading producer of halloysite clay and advanced natural iron oxide solutions from its wholly owned Dragon Mine property in Utah. Halloysite is aluminosilicate clay that forms naturally occurring nanotubes. In addition to serving the traditional halloysite markets for use in technical ceramics and catalytic applications, the Company has developed niche applications that benefit from the tubular morphology of its halloysite. These applications include carriers of active ingredients in paints, coatings and building materials, environmental remediation, agricultural applications and high-performance additives and fillers for plastic composites. Applied Minerals markets its halloysite products under the DRAGONITE™ trade name.

From its Dragon Mine property, the Company also produces a range of ultra-pure natural iron oxides consisting of hematite and goethite. Combining ultra-high purity and consistent quality, the inherent properties of the iron oxide from the Dragon Mine allow for a wide range of end uses in pigment and technical applications. Applied Minerals markets its comprehensive line of advanced natural iron oxide pigments under the AMIRON™ trade name. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.appliedminerals.com and www.AMIRONoxides.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

The following are safe harbor statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for Applied Minerals Inc. Some statements contained or implied in this news release may be considered forward-looking statements, which by their nature are uncertain. Consequently, actual results could materially differ. For more detailed information concerning how risks and uncertainties could affect the Company's revenue pipeline, please refer to Applied Minerals' most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information.

