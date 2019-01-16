Ximen Mining Corp. Retains William R. Sattlegger P. Geo Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, January 16, 2019 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX-V: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") has engaged William R. Sattlegger P. Geo to perform investor relations services for the company. Mr. Sattlegger has been retained to manage the company's strategic mix of corporate communications and investors relations services to increase investor awareness; and to introduce the company to private investors, analysts, brokers, fund managers, and other key influencers in the mining industry and the investment community. The contract will be effective January 15, 2019, for a period of up to 12 months, Mr. Sattlegger will receive $3,000 per month.

Mr. Sattlegger is a practicing professional geoscientist with 37 years of experience within the energy and mining sectors. Through his company Fore Shore Resources Ltd. Mr. Sattlegger provides project management and technical advisory services to operating mining companies. He also has extensive experiencing in instituting investor relations strategies, marketing and corporate development initiatives within North American and European jurisdictions.

Christopher Anderson, President and CEO of Ximen Mining remarks "I am pleased to welcome William Sattlegger, a person with extensive experience in the resource world, to the Ximen Mining team."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

Ximen Mining Corp. 604 488-3900

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects are The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

