Lomiko Starts Awareness Campaign At Conferences In Vancouver And Toronto To Highlight La Loutre Drilling Campaign

16.01.2019  |  GlobeNewswire

Vancouver, Jan. 16, 2019 - Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, LMRMF, FSE: DH8C, (ISIN: CA54163Q1028) (WKN: A0Q9W7) (LEI: 529900GJP51V4HR9MN94) Is pleased to announce its conference attendance schedule for January, February and March in tandem with the drilling campaign at the La Loutre Flake Graphite Property in Quebec. Lomiko will have an update on the drilling campaign that will focus on the Refractory Zone.


Conference Schedule

GCFF Vancouver Investor Forum 9 am – 5 pm January 19, 2019 Executive Hotel, 7311 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, B.C.– Presentation at 10 am on the “Supplying the New Demand for Graphite”. Lomiko is at Booth #13. Chinese Language Powerpoint Presentation

Vancouver Resource Investor Conference 8 am – 5 pm January 20-21, 2019 Vancouver Convention Centre West Booth #1131 View the Investment Pitch Video Invite for VRIC.

Hosted Lunch and Cocktails with Connoisseur Planning 12 noon and 5 pm, January 29, 2019 Toronto (complete the form at the Connoisseur web site for an invitation and details)

Cantech Investment Conference 8 am – 5 pm January 30th, 2019 Metro Toronto Convention Centre Booth #714 and Presentation at 1:50 pm EST on the Paradigm Innovation Stage on Promethieus Technologies

World Outlook Conference 5 pm – 9 pm Friday February 1, 2019 and 8 am to 4 pm February 2, 2019 The Westin Bayshore Hotel 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver, B.C. VIP Lunch Presentation.

Whistler Capital Conference February 8-10, 2019 Fairmont Chateau Whistler (by invite only contact info@capitalevents.ca )

Prospectors and Developers Association Convention March 3-6, 2019 Metro Toronto Convention Centre Booth #2547

Recent Articles

WallStreetOnline.de – An interview of Lomiko CEO A. Paul Gill by Daniel Schaad of Stockday Report in German ( German Web Page )

Moneytalks.net – An Opinion Letter on the Graphite Market.

Equities.com – Lomiko is positioned for the coming Graphite demand.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

