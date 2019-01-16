ROUYN-NORANDA, Jan. 16, 2019 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International) is pleased to inform shareholders that line cutting has been completed on the new 450 Gold Zone which is located on Globex’s Francoeur/Arntfield Mines property, west of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec in Beauchastel Township (32D03). A contract has been issued to cover the 15 km grid with a detailed induced polarization survey and a recently completed magnetometer survey has been extended. The surveys will, in part, cover a portion of the new claims recently acquired south of and adjoining the 450 Gold Zone. The acquisition thereof as announced in a press release on December 18, 2018.



Shareholders will recall that on October 16, 2018, Globex announced in a press release the results of stripping and channel sampling on the 450 Gold Zone which returned among others the following results:

7.04 g/t Au over 9.50 m (31.2 feet) Channel potential open to North 6.68 g/t Au over 5.40 m (17.7 feet) Channel potential open to South 2.08 g/t Au over 4.90 m (16.1 feet) 4.34 g/t Au over 5.05 m (16.6 feet) Channel potential open to North

A separate area approximately 200 metres to the east retained the following:

4.47 g/t Au over 3.50 m (11.5 feet) Channel potential open to North 3.77 g/t Au over 1.85 m (6.1 feet)

Depending upon the IP and Mag survey results, Globex intends to drill currently defined target areas this winter and potentially new targets defined by the geophysical surveys, in combination with Globex’s technical data acquired from previous Globex mapping, stripping and channel sampling.

Other news

In other news, a ground magnetometer survey has been started on our large Bräunsdorf, Saxony Germany property. An additional drone magnetometer survey will commence shortly dependent on weather conditions and an induced polarization survey is planned for mid-February again, dependent upon weather conditions.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

