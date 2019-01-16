Core Gold to Present at the 2019 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2019 - Core Gold Inc. ("Core Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: CGLD, OTCQX: CGLDF) is pleased to announce that the Company will attend and present at the 2019 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "Conference") to be held on January 20th – 21st, 2019, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.
Mr. Keith Piggott, CEO of Core Gold, will give a company update presentation on Sunday January 20th at 1:20 PM in Workshop 4. Company representatives will also be available throughout the Conference at booth #526.
During the Conference, Mr. Piggott will also participate in one-on-one meetings with registered conference investors. Registration for these meetings is only for qualified investors, portfolio managers, and private wealth and family office managers.
About Core Gold Inc.
The Company is a Canadian based mining company involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The Company is currently focused on gold production at its wholly-owned Dynasty Goldfield project. Mineral is treated at the Company’s wholly-owned Portovelo treatment plant. The Company also owns other significant gold exploration projects including Linderos and Copper Duke in southern Ecuador, all of which are on the main Peruvian Andean gold-copper belt extending into Ecuador.
For further information please contact:
Keith Piggott, CEO Suite 1201 – 1166 Alberni Street Vancouver, B.C. V6E 3Z3 Phone: +1 (604) 345-4822 Email: info@coregoldinc.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
