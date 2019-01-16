Monarques Gold Announces the Results of its Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2019 - Monarques Gold Corp. ("Monarques" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MQR) (OTCMKTS: MRQRF) (FRANKFURT: MR7) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders, which was held today at the Sheraton Laval in Laval, Quebec. All of the nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated December 6, 2018, were re-elected as directors.

A total of 120 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting holding 155,346,266 shares, or 66.57% of Monarques' issued and outstanding shares.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes

for %

For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Michel Baril 147,945,683 99.67% 484,175 0.33% Guy Bourassa 147,945,633 99.67% 484,275 0.33% Christian Pichette 148,349,808 99.95% 80,100 0.05% Jean-Marc Lacoste 146,964,160 99.01% 1,465,698 0.99% Michel Bouchard 148,349,808 99.95% 80,100 0.05%

The shareholders also approved the change of the Corporation's English version of its name from Monarques Gold Corp. to Monarch Gold Corp. The change will be effective in the next few days.

Finally, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the external auditors of the Corporation, as well as the other resolutions presented in the management proxy circular were approved.

ABOUT MONARQUES GOLD CORPORATION

Monarques Gold Corp. (TSX: MQR) is an emerging gold mining company focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns close to 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Wasamac deposit (measured and indicated resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold), the Beaufor Mine, the Croinor Gold (see video), McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as other promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarques' actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

