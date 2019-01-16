Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Monarques Gold Corp. Announces the Results of its Annual Meeting

16.01.2019  |  CNW
MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2019 - Monarques Gold Corp. ("Monarques" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MQR) (OTCMKTS: MRQRF) (FRANKFURT: MR7) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders, which was held today at the Sheraton Laval in Laval, Quebec. All of the nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated December 6, 2018, were re-elected as directors.

A total of 120 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting holding 155,346,266 shares, or 66.57% of Monarques' issued and outstanding shares.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

Votes
for

%
For

Votes
Withheld

%
Withheld

Michel Baril

147,945,683

99.67%

484,175

0.33%

Guy Bourassa

147,945,633

99.67%

484,275

0.33%

Christian Pichette

148,349,808

99.95%

80,100

0.05%

Jean-Marc Lacoste

146,964,160

99.01%

1,465,698

0.99%

Michel Bouchard

148,349,808

99.95%

80,100

0.05%

 

The shareholders also approved the change of the Corporation's English version of its name from Monarques Gold Corp. to Monarch Gold Corp. The change will be effective in the next few days.

Finally, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the external auditors of the Corporation, as well as the other resolutions presented in the management proxy circular were approved.

ABOUT MONARQUES GOLD CORPORATION

Monarques Gold Corp. (TSX: MQR) is an emerging gold mining company focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns close to 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Wasamac deposit (measured and indicated resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold), the Beaufor Mine, the Croinor Gold (see video), McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as other promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill.

Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarques' actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Monarques Gold Corp.



Contact

Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer, 1-888-994-4465, jm.lacoste@monarquesgold.com, www.monarquesgold.com; Elisabeth Tremblay, Senior Geologist - Communications Specialist, 1-888-994-4465, e.tremblay@monarquesgold.com, www.monarquesgold.com

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Monarques Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.monarquesgold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap