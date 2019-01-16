Monarques Gold Corp. Announces the Results of its Annual Meeting
A total of 120 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting holding 155,346,266 shares, or 66.57% of Monarques' issued and outstanding shares.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Michel Baril
|
147,945,683
|
99.67%
|
484,175
|
0.33%
|
Guy Bourassa
|
147,945,633
|
99.67%
|
484,275
|
0.33%
|
Christian Pichette
|
148,349,808
|
99.95%
|
80,100
|
0.05%
|
Jean-Marc Lacoste
|
146,964,160
|
99.01%
|
1,465,698
|
0.99%
|
Michel Bouchard
|
148,349,808
|
99.95%
|
80,100
|
0.05%
The shareholders also approved the change of the Corporation's English version of its name from Monarques Gold Corp. to Monarch Gold Corp. The change will be effective in the next few days.
Finally, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the external auditors of the Corporation, as well as the other resolutions presented in the management proxy circular were approved.
ABOUT MONARQUES GOLD CORPORATION
Monarques Gold Corp. (TSX: MQR) is an emerging gold mining company focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns close to 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Wasamac deposit (measured and indicated resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold), the Beaufor Mine, the Croinor Gold (see video), McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as other promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill.
Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarques' actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
SOURCE Monarques Gold Corp.
Contact
Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer, 1-888-994-4465, jm.lacoste@monarquesgold.com, www.monarquesgold.com; Elisabeth Tremblay, Senior Geologist - Communications Specialist, 1-888-994-4465, e.tremblay@monarquesgold.com, www.monarquesgold.com