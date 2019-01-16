Pangolin Diamonds Corporation Announces Closing of Private Placement

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2019 - Pangolin Diamonds Corp. (TSX-V: PAN) (the "Company" or "Pangolin") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) of units (“Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $367,000. The Offering consisted of 7,340,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of sixty (60) months from the date hereof.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used to continue the exploration program, inclusive of drilling, at the Company’s 100% owned diamond projects in Botswana.

Graham Warren, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, subscribed for 760,000 Units (having a value of $38,000). As a result, the issuance of Units to Mr. Warren is considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the private placement by such insider will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company’s market capitalization.

In consideration for the services of certain finders (the “Finders”), the Company issued options to acquire 238,000 Units to the Finders on the same terms as the Units issued pursuant to the Offering. In addition, cash commissions of $5,600 are payable to such finders.

The Offering is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, and all securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month and one-day hold period in compliance with Canadian securities laws.

About Pangolin Diamonds Corp. and Our Social Connections

For more information on Pangolin Diamonds Corp., please visit our website at http://pangolindiamonds.com.

Pangolin Diamonds Corp. - Contact Information

Scott Young, Investor Relations

Phone: +1.705.888.2756

Email: syoung@pangolindiamonds.com

Graham C. Warren, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1.416.594.0473

Fax: +1.416.594.1630

Email: gwarren@pangolindiamonds.com

