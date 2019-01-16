New Era Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2019 - New Era Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NEM; “New Era” or the “Company”) announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to directors, officers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries to acquire an aggregate of 2,650,000 common shares under the Company’s stock option plan. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.08. All options are subject to vesting restrictions and expire five years from the date of grant.



Listing Review

On June 22, 2018 the Company disclosed that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) was conducting a review of the Company’s compliance with the Exchange’s requirements for continued listing. The Exchange has advised the Company that it is now in compliance with the Exchange’s continued listing requirements and, accordingly, the Exchange has withdrawn its notice for the transfer of the Company’s listing to the NEX Board of the Exchange.

About New Era

New Era Minerals Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Haijin International Group Limited, owns 95% of Xinjiang Yongkun Mining Co., Ltd. (“Yongkun”). Yongkun's principal activities are the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral property interests in the PRC, including Yongkun's 100% interest in the Suyekebei (Suyeke North) nickel property located in Tuoli County, Tacheng Area, Xinjiang- Uyghur Autonomous Region, PRC.

For additional information please contact:

Vicky Gao, Corporate Secretary

gaoweishan@nemnemnem.com

