Lake Resources NL: Investor Presentation, January 2019

Brisbane, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.Investment HighlightsLake Resources (ASX:LKE) - Lithium exploration/development in Argentina - 3 lithium brine & 1 hard rock lithium project- One of Largest Lease Holdings of Lithium ~ 200,000 Ha, provides scale, optionalityFlagship Projects: Kachi - Large Resource (Top 10); Large Target; 100% owned- Large maiden resource: 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated & Inferred) - In Top 10 global lithium brine resources- Indicated: 1 Mt LCE Inferred: 3.4 Mt LCE (Lithium Carbonate Equivalent) Defined in 1 year- Large basin: 20km x 15km x 400-800m deep; Leases cover entire brine basin 69,000 Ha (100% LKE)- PFS to start - development - conventional & direct extraction methods- Direct extraction method - Lowest quartile opex costs US$2600/t LCE feast; Reduced time to production- Located 80km south of FMC/Livent (20 years production)OlarOZ - CaUChari - Adjoins Orocobre/Advantage Lithium, Ganfeng/Lithium Americas- Extensions of world class lithium brine resources - Grade, scale - Next to Production / Development- Drilling underway 450m from major resources; pegged leases 2.5 years agoPegmatites - 80,000 Ha - New modern targets in past producing pegmatite belt in CatamarcaMajor Transactions in Area- Cauchari - Next to major acquisition $237M at Cauchari (Gangfeng Aug'18) = 8x LKE market value- Kachi - South of Galaxy sale of resource - US$280M (POSCO June-Dec 2018)- Implied Acquisition Value: US$70-110 M per 1 Mt LCE resourceUndervalued vs Peers:- Comparisons with peer lithium companies in Argentina - shows deep value in LKE- Neighbours market value $100M to $1000M; Recent LKE research $0.73 price target





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.



The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).



A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.





Steve Promnitz Managing Director Lake Resources NL