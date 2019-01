Perseus Mining Limited: August Conference Call

PERTH, Jan. 17, 2019 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting a conference call to discuss its December 2018 Quarterly Report, which is anticipated for release around 8.30am AEDT on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.



Call Details

Australia: Tuesday January 22, 2019

(Perth – 7am)

(Sydney/Melbourne – 10am)

Canada: Monday January 21, 2019

(Toronto – 6pm)

(Vancouver – 3pm)

UK: Monday January 21, 2019

(London – 11pm)

Conference ID: 789145

Listen online: https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5c3fdddb0c2bd45e09d6de4e

Audio access dial in numbers:

Australia: +61 2 9007 3187

Hong Kong: 800 966 806

Singapore: 800 101 2785

Canada: 1855 8811 339

New Zealand: 0800 453 055

United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245

United States: 1855 8811 339

In order to ask a question during the Live Question and Answer Session, please press 0 then 1 on your telephone keypad in order to enter the Q&A queue. To withdraw your question simply key 0 then 2.

The conference call will feature Managing Director Jeffrey Quartermaine and General Manager of Business Development & Investor Relations Andrew Grove. The audio cast can also be accessed via Perseus’ website at www.perseusmining.com.

