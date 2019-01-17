Gamma Knife Perfexion System Supplied by American Shared Hospital Services Begins Treating Patients at Methodist Hospitals, Merrillville, Indiana

San Francisco, Jan. 17, 2019 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AMERICAN SHARED HOSPITAL SERVICES (NYSE American: AMS), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services, announced today that physicians have begun treating patients with the Gamma Knife® Perfexion™ system AMS supplied to Methodist Hospitals, Merrillville, Indiana.

AMS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ernest A. Bates, M.D, said, "We are pleased to announce the initiation of Gamma Knife Perfexion treatments at Methodist Hospitals – Southlake Campus, upgrading their program that was first introduced over 15 years ago. With the new system, Methodist’s brain tumor, trigeminal neuralgia and vascular malformation patients will benefit from the Gamma Knife Perfexion’s documented clinical efficacy."

About Methodist Hospitals

Methodist Hospitals, a not-for-profit, community-based healthcare system, is leading the way to better health for the communities of Northwest Indiana, implementing patient-centered initiatives that include investing in the latest treatments, technologies, and safety programs that are changing the way health care is delivered in Northwest Indiana. Methodist’s two full-service campuses are just 14 miles apart, with its Northlake Campus in Gary and the Southlake Campus in Merrillville, the heart of a large, growing suburban area and one of the Midwest’s busiest retail centers. In 2017, Methodist earned Magnet® designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

About AMS

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non‑invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT and IMRT systems.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may be deemed to contain certain forward‑looking statements with respect to the initiation of patient treatments using the Gamma Knife Perfexion system American Shared Hospital Services will supply to Methodist Hospitals. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks of the timing, financing, and operations of the Company’s Gamma Knife business. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services is included in the filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2017,its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2018, June30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 and the definitive Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 14, 2018.



