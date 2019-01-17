Global Energy Metals Releases Animated Video in Partnership with Visual Capitalist as Part of the Rise of Tesla Series

Vancouver, January 17, 2018 - Global Energy Metals Corp. TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce the release of "The Entire History of Tesla in 5 Minutes" an animated video, highlighting everything you need to know about the history of Tesla, including Elon Musk's vision for the future of the iconic electric car company. GEMC teamed up with Visual Capitalist to present an uniquely informative three-part series detailing the rise of Tesla Motors and the new energy space.

The video primarily keys in on Tesla's successes and the setbacks the company has faced along the way - it also shows that Tesla was able to pass Ford in market value just seven years after the company's IPO.

The Rise of Tesla Series

The above video is the culmination of our Rise of Tesla Series, which also includes three full-length infographics that tell a more in-depth story about the history of Tesla, and what the company aspires to:

Tesla's Origin Story (View infographic)

What was the vision behind the founding of Tesla? Early hurdles faced by the company, including its near escape from the brink of bankruptcy Elon Musk's takeover of the company, and the dramatic actions taken to keep it alive A timeline showing the development of the Roadster, and why this first car matters

Tesla's Journey: How it Passed Ford in Value (View Infographic)

The company's plan to parlay the Roadster's success into a viable long-term company strategy Introducing the Tesla Model S and Model X How the company would use the Gigafactory concept to bring economies of scale to battery production Other milestones: Powerwall, Autopilot, and Tesla's growing Supercharger network The announcement of the Model 3

Elon Musk's Vision for the Future of Tesla (View Infographic)

Detailing Tesla's ambitions for the future, including how it plans to productize the factory Other vehicles Tesla plans to release, including the Tesla Semi and a future ultra low cost model How Tesla plans to combine fully autonomous cars with the future sharing economy Exploding demand for lithium-ion batteries, and why Tesla is planning on building additional Gigafactories



Visual Capitalist

Visual Capitalist uses powerful visual content to help investors and business professionals understand the world. Focusing on topics such as markets, technology, energy and the global economy, Visual Capitalist is currently one of the fastest growing online publishers in North America with an audience of approximately 1.3M unique monthly visitors and a 70% active investor rate.

Global Energy Metals Corporation

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering security of supply of cobalt, a critical material to the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt assets including project stakes, projects and other supply sources. GEMC anticipates growing its business by acquiring project stakes in battery metals related projects with key strategic partners. Global Energy Metals currently owns 70% of the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada and has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mt. Isa, Australia.

