Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Prize Mining Corp.: Provides Update on Regulatory Matters

17.01.2019  |  CNW
VANCOUVER, Jan. 17, 2019 - SOURCE Prize Mining Corp. ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV:PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) wishes to provide an update on the status of the Alberta Securities Commission Notice of Application dated December 21, 2018 seeking an interim order pursuant to section 33 and 198 of the Securities Act (Alberta), which names the Company as a respondent. Counsel for Prize applied for a further adjournment in order to obtain sufficient time to prepare its response to properly address the matters noted in the Notice of Application. The Alberta Securities Commission issued a variation order (the "Order") dated January 14, 2019 to adjourn the hearing to February 1, 2019. The Order also requires that all trading in securities of Prize cease and that Prize must cease trading in all securities and that all exemptions contained in Alberta securities laws do not apply to Prize pending the determination of the hearing.

About Prize Mining Corp.

Prize is a junior mining issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.  Prize is focused on the exploration and development of the Manto Negro Copper Property in Mexico and the Kena Gold Property in BC.  Find out more at: www.prizemining.com

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Prize Mining Corp.



Contact

Michael McPhie, President and CEO
Tel. 604-336-1327
mmcphie@prizemining.com

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Prize Mining Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.prizemining.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap