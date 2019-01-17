Prize Mining Corp.: Provides Update on Regulatory Matters

VANCOUVER, Jan. 17, 2019 - SOURCE Prize Mining Corp. ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV:PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) wishes to provide an update on the status of the Alberta Securities Commission Notice of Application dated December 21, 2018 seeking an interim order pursuant to section 33 and 198 of the Securities Act (Alberta), which names the Company as a respondent. Counsel for Prize applied for a further adjournment in order to obtain sufficient time to prepare its response to properly address the matters noted in the Notice of Application. The Alberta Securities Commission issued a variation order (the "Order") dated January 14, 2019 to adjourn the hearing to February 1, 2019. The Order also requires that all trading in securities of Prize cease and that Prize must cease trading in all securities and that all exemptions contained in Alberta securities laws do not apply to Prize pending the determination of the hearing.

About Prize Mining Corp.

Prize is a junior mining issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prize is focused on the exploration and development of the Manto Negro Copper Property in Mexico and the Kena Gold Property in BC. Find out more at: www.prizemining.com

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



SOURCE Prize Mining Corp.







Contact



Michael McPhie, President and CEO

Tel. 604-336-1327

mmcphie@prizemining.com

