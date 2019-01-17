Golden Ridge Announces Appointment of Duane Lo to its Board of Directors
Duane Lo is a financial executive in the mining industry with 20 years of experience in financing, business development, management and administration of mining operations and development projects in multiple jurisdictions including USA, Africa, Brazil, Mongolia. Currently, Mr. Lo is the Chief Financial Officer of Entree Resources Ltd and recently was the CFO of [wp=3373]Mason Resources Corp., which was sold to Hudbay. Prior to Entree Resources Ltd. and Mason Resources Corp., Mr. Lo was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Luna Gold Corp., which built and operated a gold mine in Brazil and previous to Luna, was the Corporate Controller for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. between 2004 and 2009. Mr. Lo was also employed at Deloitte in the assurance and advisory practice and holds a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CA) designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia
Options
Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors have approved the grant of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.
About Golden Ridge
Golden Ridge is a TSX-V listed exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in British Columbia. Golden Ridge owns a 100% interest in the 1,700-hectare Hank copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc property located in the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia.
