Golden Ridge Announces Appointment of Duane Lo to its Board of Directors

Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors have approved the grant of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Golden Ridge

Golden Ridge is a TSX-V listed exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in British Columbia. Golden Ridge owns a 100% interest in the 1,700-hectare Hank copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc property located in the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia.

