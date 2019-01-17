Giyani Submits An Environmental Management Plan For Its Lobatse Manganese Prospect In Botswana

OAKVILLE, Jan. 17, 2019 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:WDG, GR: A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the environmental management plan (EMP) for its Lobatse manganese prospect in Botswana. This is the third EMP that the Company has completed in the past two weeks. The EMP was submitted to the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) earlier today in Gaborone.



Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

“This is the third and final EMP that we have completed and submitted in Botswana for this phase of our field program. As with the, recently completed, previous two EMPs this constitutes yet another important milestone that the Company has reached within the planned time frame. I am very pleased with the pace of execution of our team on the ground, including our environmental consultants, and we look forward to starting the implementation phase of these EMPs as soon as practically possible, pending the completion of the review and approval process at the DEA in Botswana”

EMP summary

The Lobatse EMP contains a baselining of the environmental conditions around the licence area which has been mined in the past and left without rehabilitation and where old shafts can be found in various spots, identification and assessment of potential environmental impacts, and an overview of proposed risk mitigation and monitoring measures the Company plans to implement during the execution phase.

Next Steps

The Lobatse EMP will undergo a review process by the DEA in Botswana which is estimated to take approximately two months to complete as indicated by the typical volume of work at the DEA.

About Giyani

Giyani is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its battery-grade manganese projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa.

