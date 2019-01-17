Bayhorse Details High Grade Silver Distribution, Bayhorse Mine, Oregon, USA

Vancouver, January 17, 2019 - Bayhorse Silver Inc., (TSXV: BHS) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") reports 23 silver channel sample assays from the Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

This sampling will assist in selectively mining the higher grade zones while designing barren portions as support pillars.

Full channel sample results are tabulated below:



Sample Ag g/t Ag oz/t 1 WR1 87.08 2.80 2 WR2 304.81 9.80 3 WR3 715.37 23.00 4 WR4 10.57 0.34 5 WR5 111.97 3.60 6 WR6 252.56 8,12 7 WR7 6.22 0.20 8 WR8 544.30 17.50 9 WR9 902.00 29.00 10 WR10 217.41 6.99 11 2AE 37.95 1.22 12 2BE 18.35 0.59 13 2CE 28.61 0.92 14 3AE 510.09 16.40 15 3BE 363.91 11.70 16 3CE 503.88 16.20 17 4AE 80.56 2.59 18 4BE 171.69 5.52 19 4CE 112.90 3.63 20 5AE 57.85 1.86 21 5BE 41.99 1.35 22 5CE 45.72 1.47 23 5Blank 3.73 0.12

The channel samples were taken from two newly built raises and stopes separated 50 foot apart south to north with virgin ground between. Samples measuring 1 meter (3.3ft) by 0.2 meters (6 inches), were taken on 0.9 meter (10 ft) centers. The WR series of samples were taken both vertically and horizontally, while the other samples were over a vertical distance of 3 meters (10 ft) with three 1 meter samples in each sample location. All samples are from the westerly end of the newly accessed main haulage way. Bulk sampling is underway at this location.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments, "This detailed sampling program will allow us to better design removal of the high grade portions of the deposit while conserving the lower grade zones as critical support pillars. Just like building a cathedral from inside out, the pillars help support the opening and roof that has been created by removing the mineralized rock. The sampling also helps in gauging the silver upgrade of the plus 8 mm material through the ore-sorter, and grade of mineralized material that is in the minus 8 mm material to determine the actual grade mined."

The Company is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, and also advises there is an increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risk of failure with any production decision. These risks include, but are not limited to , a drop in price of commodities produced, namely silver, copper , lead and zinc, from the pricing used to make a production decision. Failure of grades of the produced material to fall within the parameters used to make the production decision, and increase in mining costs due to changes within the mine during development and mining procedures. There are also metallurgical recovery changes that cannot be anticipated at the time of production.

Assaying for the samples reported above is by American Analytical Services Labs of Osburn, Idaho. The analytical method used for the silver analysis consists of a 1 Assay Ton (AT) samples subjected to fire assay with gravimetric finish. Base metals are subjected to an ICP 35 element, four acid digestion assay.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

