Results of the Final 11 Holes - 2017/18 Drilling Program - Samalayuca Copper Property  Further Near Surface Mineralisation Located

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2019 - VVC Exploration Corp. (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: VVC) announces the results for the last eleven (11) diamond drill holes (DDH) from the Company’s drilling program at its Samalayuca Copper Property (the “Property”) in northern Chihuahua State, Mexico. A total of 6,700 meters in 62 holes were drilled during the 2017/2018 drilling campaign.



The 11 DDH’s tested 3 mineralized zones: Juliana - 2 DDH, 120 m, Suerte – 2 DDH, 111 m, and Concha – 7 DDH, 318 m, with 10 intersecting near surface copper (“Cu”) mineralization with values greater than 0.1% Cu over variable widths, as detailed in the table below. Only DDH SC18_53 had no copper values greater than 0.1%. The results extend the copper mineralization, to both the east and west of the Gloria, Gloria Extension, and Gloria Extension East zones (for drilling results on these zones, previously released, see News Releases of Oct. 11, Aug. 17, Aug. 2 and Feb. 8, 2018, including accompanying maps and sections - Oct. 11 and Aug. 17, 2018, all filed on SEDAR).

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) * Cu (%) Juliana Zone SC18_052 27.7 29.2 1.5 0.494 SC18_053 no significant significant values Suerte Zone SC18_054 29.5 32.5 3 0.287 SC18_055 20 24 4 0.774 Concha Zone SC18_056 31 50.65 19.65 0.315 SC18_057 23 51 28 0.788 SC18_058 27.8 31 3.2 0.165 including 45 48 3 0.217 including 50 55 5 0.547 SC18_059 0 3.4 3.4 0.309 including 96 101 5 0.155 SC18_060 0 3 3 0.3 including 31.7 34 2.3 0.395 including 36 39 3 0.15 including 53.7 55.8 2.1 0.696 including 60 63.8 3.8 0.367 SC18_061 9.4 12.3 2.9 0.17 including 59 75 15 0.24 including 106.75 110.75 4 0.502 SC18_062 8 11 3 0.223 including 66.45 78 11.55 0.229 including 102 105 3 0.23

* The true width is thought to be 50-70% of intersected width.

VVC’s President, Jim Culver, pointed to the results as further confirmation of the potential of the Property and added: “The limited drilling in these 3 zones further highlights the significant potential of the Samalayuca Copper Property. More intensive exploration and drilling is required to better understand their potential. The 2017/18 drilling has confirmed significant, near surface, copper mineralization over an approximate 5-kilometre strike length.”

A summary of the complete drilling program will be disseminated in a news release in the near future.

Analysis and QA/QC

Core samples were sent to the ALS Chemex laboratory in Chihuahua city, MX for analysis by their ICP61 technique. Mineralization is mainly oxidized copper minerals such as malachite, azurite, chrysocolla, brochantite, and others with some disseminated copper sulphides, such as chalcopyrite, bornite, and chalcocite. ALS Chemex analytical services are accredited by SANAS and are carried out with a quality assurance protocol in line with ISO 17025:2005. Samples are stored at the Corporation’s field camps, then put into sealed bags until delivered by company personnel to the laboratory where the samples are prepared and analyzed. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried and finely crushed to better than 70% passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of up to 1,000 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh) screen, and a 50-gram split is analyzed. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference material (standards) are inserted to monitor laboratory performance.

This news release has been reviewed for accuracy and compliance under National Instrument (NI) 43-101 by Peter M. Dimmell, BSc. P.Geo. (NL, ON), a VVC Director and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43−101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold deposits in Northern Mexico, specifically the Samalayuca copper property in Chihuahua State. VVC has other projects in Mexico and Canada, including gold and silver prospects, Cumeral and La Tuna, in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico and a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of northern Ontario.

