Nova Minerals Ltd: Investor Presentation - Positioned for Growth

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.
WHY NOVA MINERALS?
- Emerging resource company with extensive portfolio of undervalued projects
- Focus is discovery, development and monetisation of Project portfolio
- Estelle an underexplored GOLD belt with district-scale potential for multiple large deposits
- High Grade Hard Rock Lithium project in Canada
- Large land packages with significant exploration potential
- Stable jurisdictions with rich mining history
- Two GOLD Projects - two opportunities to re-rate
- Major GOLD Discovery Potential
- Catalysts for a Higher Valuation Leveraged to the GOLD Price
- Management has a large equity position and aligned with shareholders
- Exposure to an extensive multi-commodity project portfolio with strong upside potential
To view the full presentation, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7QQ04Z56
About Nova Minerals Ltd:
Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.
The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:
- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.
- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.
