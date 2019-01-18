Nova Minerals Ltd: Investor Presentation - Positioned for Growth

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.WHY NOVA MINERALS?- Emerging resource company with extensive portfolio of undervalued projects- Focus is discovery, development and monetisation of Project portfolio- Estelle an underexplored GOLD belt with district-scale potential for multiple large deposits- High Grade Hard Rock Lithium project in Canada- Large land packages with significant exploration potential- Stable jurisdictions with rich mining history- Two GOLD Projects - two opportunities to re-rate- Major GOLD Discovery Potential- Catalysts for a Higher Valuation Leveraged to the GOLD Price- Management has a large equity position and aligned with shareholders- Exposure to an extensive multi-commodity project portfolio with strong upside potentialTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7QQ04Z56





About Nova Minerals Ltd:



Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





