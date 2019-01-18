Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Nova Minerals Ltd: Investor Presentation - Positioned for Growth

00:05 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.

WHY NOVA MINERALS?

- Emerging resource company with extensive portfolio of undervalued projects

- Focus is discovery, development and monetisation of Project portfolio

- Estelle an underexplored GOLD belt with district-scale potential for multiple large deposits

- High Grade Hard Rock Lithium project in Canada

- Large land packages with significant exploration potential

- Stable jurisdictions with rich mining history

- Two GOLD Projects - two opportunities to re-rate

- Major GOLD Discovery Potential

- Catalysts for a Higher Valuation Leveraged to the GOLD Price

- Management has a large equity position and aligned with shareholders

- Exposure to an extensive multi-commodity project portfolio with strong upside potential

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7QQ04Z56



About Nova Minerals Ltd:

Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.



Source:

Nova Minerals Ltd.



Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au


