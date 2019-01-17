Fiore Gold Ltd. CEO Tim Warman to Present at Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, January 17, 2019 - Fiore Gold Ltd.(TSXV: F) (OTCQB: FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #303 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC") to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, on Sunday January 20 - Monday January 21, 2019.
On Monday January 21 Fiore CEO and Director Tim Warman will be giving a presentation at workshop 2 at 2:50- 3:00pm
The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years.It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry.
Each year, the VRIC hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors.
Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights.C-suite company executives covering every corner of the mineral exploration sector as well as metals, oil & gas, renewable energy, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one.This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference
We look forward to seeing you there.
On behalf of FIORE GOLD LTD.
"Tim Warman" Chief Executive Officer
Contact Us: info@fioregold.com
1 (416) 639-1426 Ext.1 www.fioregold.com
