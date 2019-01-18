Northern Shield Expands Grand Pabos Gold Property, Quebec, Covering Significant Stream Sediment Gold Anomalies

OTTAWA, Jan. 18, 2019 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce that it has expanded the Grand Pabos Gold Property (the "Property") it recently acquired in the Gaspésie region of Quebec from 37 to 69 claims. The Property now consists of two claim blocks totalling 3,900 hectares. The Property includes two historic stream sediment samples identified from the Quebec provincial database that assayed over 100,000 ppb Au.

One claim block covers a 9 kilometre stretch of the Grand Pabos Fault, a very distinct regional scale structure. This claim block also contains government stream sediment samples that assayed 100,000 ppb Au and 5,393 ppb Au, with an additional three assaying between 100 and 1,000 ppb Au, and six more assaying between 30 and 100 ppb Au. The Property and anomalies coincide with a slight bow in the trend of the Grand Pabos Fault. This deflection in the trend could have created a zone of dilatancy into which mineralizing fluids could have collected. The assays are reported in Quebec provincial databases but have not yet been independently verified by Northern Shield.

The second claim block, located approximately 4 kilometres north of the Grand Pabos Fault, also includes an historic stream sediment sample which assayed over 100,000 ppb Au and an historic drill hole with up to 14.1 g/t Au over 2.44 metres in overburden. The assessment reports pertaining to this historic drilling describe large gold grains being observed in the overburden. Many of the gold grains still had tiny quartz particles attached as well as grains of pyrite and arsenopyrite. The presence of sulphide grains, which generally weather extremely readily, suggest proximity to source. The assays are reported in a Quebec provincial assessment report and in Quebec provincial databases but have not been verified by Northern Shield.

"Despite the magnitude of these anomalies immediately adjacent to a regional structure and the nearby presence of visible gold in the overburden, vey little exploration is documented from this property," explains Northern Shield President and CEO, Ian Bliss. "Furthermore, the gold grades in overburden are such that we must also evaluate the potential that the overburden itself could hold resources and not just the bedrock."

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on generating high-quality exploration programs with experience in many geological terranes. It is known as a leader in executing grass roots exploration program for Ni-Cu-PGEs and utilizing expertise and innovation toward working on other deposit types. Seabourne Resources Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Shield focussing on epithermal gold and related deposits in Atlantic Canada and elsewhere.

