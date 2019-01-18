Fireweed Zinc Announces $5 Million Private Placement and Strategic Investor

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, Jan. 18, 2019 - Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of up to CAD$5 million. The private placement includes a lead order by strategic investor Teck Resources Ltd. (“Teck”).

Highlights

Teck’s participation in the Offering will increase their interest in the Company from 4.7% to approximately 9.9%

The $5 million offering will provide Fireweed with capital to fund a 2019 work program focused on exploration and resource expansion

Fireweed CEO Brandon Macdonald stated, “Fireweed is delighted to see Teck grow their stake in the Company to just shy of 10%. This is a strong vote of confidence in the project and management from one of the world’s preeminent zinc miners. We made significant progress on Macmillan Pass in 2018 and this new financing will help make 2019 another great year for the Company.”

The Offering will consist of a total of 2,187,500 common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.80 per share (“Common Shares”), 890,000 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.95 per share (“Flow-Through Shares”), and 2,187,500 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$1.10 per share through a donation arrangement (“Charity Flow-Through Shares”) for total gross proceeds of CAD$5,001,750. Teck has agreed to purchase 2,187,500 Common Shares of the Company, subject to certain conditions including the successful closing of the Offering.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company’s Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, and for general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the issuance of all Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses (“CEE”), and will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” under the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the purchasers of Flow-Through Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2019 in an aggregate amount no less than the proceeds raised from the issue of the Flow-Through Shares.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares and Flow-Through Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day following the date of closing.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company focused on zinc and managed by a veteran team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its large 544 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the 100% owned Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with recently announced Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10, 2018, and May 23, 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes option agreements on large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR and NS) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous work identified zinc, lead and silver geochemical anomalies in critical host geology.

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its Macmillan Pass Zinc Project can be found on the Company’s website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com.

