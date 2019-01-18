Dynacor Announces its 2018 Gold Production

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2019 - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG) (OTC: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to announce today its 2018 gold production from its Veta Dorada Plant in Chala, Peru.



In 2018, the Corporation achieved a new record level of production as it ended the year with gold production of 81,314 ounces, an increase of 1,8 % compared to 2017 (79,897 ounces).

In December, the Corporation recorded its highest gold production month for 2018 as it processed 8,601 DMT of ore and produced 8,021 ounces of gold. Gold production in December was 20,4 % higher than the 2018 year to date monthly average.

For 2018, the Veta-Dorada plant processed a total of 91,512 DMT of gold mineralized material compared to 76,918 DMT in 2017 a significant increase of 19,0%. The total volume of ore purchased in 2018, amounted to 90,977 DMT (including 9,136 DMT in December) compared to 77,741 in 2017 an increase of 17,0%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2018, Dynacor produced 81,314 ounces of gold, a yearly best and 1,8% increase as compared with 2017 (79,897 ounces). Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

