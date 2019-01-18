Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Dynacor Announces its 2018 Gold Production

15:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2019 - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG) (OTC: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to announce today its 2018 gold production from its Veta Dorada Plant in Chala, Peru.

Monthly gold production (in oz.) at the Vera Dorada Plant 2018


Yearly gold production (in oz.) 2014 to 2018


Yearly tonnes processed 2014 to 2018


In 2018, the Corporation achieved a new record level of production as it ended the year with gold production of 81,314 ounces, an increase of 1,8 % compared to 2017 (79,897 ounces).

In December, the Corporation recorded its highest gold production month for 2018 as it processed 8,601 DMT of ore and produced 8,021 ounces of gold. Gold production in December was 20,4 % higher than the 2018 year to date monthly average.

For 2018, the Veta-Dorada plant processed a total of 91,512 DMT of gold mineralized material compared to 76,918 DMT in 2017 a significant increase of 19,0%. The total volume of ore purchased in 2018, amounted to 90,977 DMT (including 9,136 DMT in December) compared to 77,741 in 2017 an increase of 17,0%.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2018, Dynacor produced 81,314 ounces of gold, a yearly best and 1,8% increase as compared with 2017 (79,897 ounces). Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG / OTC: DNGDF)

Website: http://www.dynacor.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold
Facebook: facebook.com/DynacorGoldMines

For more information, please contact: Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.

Jean Martineau
President and CEO
#1105, 625 René-Lévesque Blvd.
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.
Montreal, Quebec H3B 1R2
T: 514-393-9000 ext. 228		 Dale Nejmeldeen
Director, Investor Relations
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.
T: 604.492.0099 | M: 604.562.1348
E: nejmeldeen@dynacor.com

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fabe4cf-df9b-4a9e-a884-a1e94e75f3f0

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ff80242-96e7-47fb-aad8-b23c6882fa03

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dc15e47-f238-4d3b-abae-ccb93d0ab1b3


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.dynacorgold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap