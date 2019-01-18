Sokoman Iron Appoints New Director James F. Adams

St. John's, Newfoundland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) - Sokoman Iron Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (the "Company" or "Sokoman") is pleased to announce that James F. Adams, Ph.D., CFA has joined the Board of Directors.

Based in New York, Dr. Adams has over twenty-five years of financial industry experience at J.P. Morgan serving corporate, public and not-for-profit clients across regions and businesses. In his most recent role as Managing Director in Markets & Investor Services, he led Asset Owner sales and relationship management across all aspects of the investment portfolio, engaging with CIOs and COOs and their consultants as well as delivering emerging technology solutions. Prior to joining Investor Services, Dr. Adams spent fifteen years in interest rate and foreign exchange risk management advising multinational clients in corporate finance and risk management, as well as five years with the firm in Europe.

Dr. Adams recently left J.P Morgan to pursue teaching, consulting and advisory opportunities and is currently an Adjunct Professor of Finance and Risk Engineering at New York University's Tandon School of Engineering. Dr. Adams holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in Economics from The Ohio State University and has been a Chartered Financial Analyst since 2001. He also currently serves as a member of the CFA Society New York 2019 Nominating Committee.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Adams to our Board. His background in financial services and investments will no doubt be of tremendous insight to Sokoman, especially now that we are listed on the OTCQB stock exchange in the US. We are excited to introduce James to the mining world and apply his knowledge of capital markets and corporate finance to further strengthen our Board of Directors," commented Timothy Froude, President & CEO of Sokoman Iron Corp.

About Sokoman Iron Corp.

Sokoman Iron Corp. (TSXV: SIC) is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects in Central Newfoundland on the structural corridor hosting the 4.2 million ounce Valentine Lake gold project 150 km southwest of the Company's high-grade Moosehead gold project. The Company also has a 100% interest in an early-stage antimony project in Newfoundland, as well as a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe/U/REE) project in Western Labrador.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Sokoman Iron Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Sokoman Iron Corp.